Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 27366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.2350.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $223,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

