Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) versus Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT) Critical Survey

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) and Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Global and Juma Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.77 billion 0.77 $1.59 billion ($6.09) -1.80 Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Juma Technology.

This table compares Liberty Global and Juma Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77% Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Global and Juma Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 2 6 2 0 2.00 Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $14.26, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Juma Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Juma Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Juma Technology

(Get Free Report)

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.