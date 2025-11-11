Reviewing Vine Hill Capital Investment (VCIC) and Its Peers

Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vine Hill Capital Investment to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vine Hill Capital Investment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Hill Capital Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

Profitability

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 82.57%. Given Vine Hill Capital Investment’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vine Hill Capital Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A N/A N/A Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A $2.28 million 91.58 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors $36.32 million -$16.53 million 92.96

Vine Hill Capital Investment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vine Hill Capital Investment. Vine Hill Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vine Hill Capital Investment competitors beat Vine Hill Capital Investment on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Company Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

