Reviewing Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) and Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR)

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) and Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce.com and Aether”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Commerce.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $339.86 million 1.23 -$27.03 million ($0.16) -32.44 Aether $1.56 million 44.91 -$1.45 million ($0.12) -48.25

Analyst Ratings

Aether has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commerce.com. Aether is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Commerce.com and Aether, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 2 2 2 0 2.00 Aether 1 0 0 0 1.00

Commerce.com currently has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 59.92%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than Aether.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and Aether’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Aether N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commerce.com beats Aether on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce.com

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Aether

(Get Free Report)

We are an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, data and tools for both institutional and retail equity traders through our flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools, with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of our team of evidenced-based trading veterans, we aim to provide our Users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level-up their trading in the markets. Our platform is powered by an advanced data collection system that operates utilizing API calls and web scraping, fetching raw data 24/7 from a wide array of authoritative sources, including industry leaders like Bloomberg, Chicago Board Options Exchange, Consensus, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, End of Day Historical Data and Intercontinental Exchange. This automated process allows us to remain abreast of the latest market trends, trading volumes, and essential financial indicators. Our platform currently provides coverage of U.S. equity and option securities, evaluating the equities and options markets and conducting assessments through our analysts and technology daily. SentimenTrader utilizes technical indicators of market sentiment (meaning our proprietary gauge of the overall attitude of investors towards a particular market or security) as the cornerstone for our analyses and integrates technological advancements and the potential of deep learning techniques to allow Users to create trade ideas, strategies, models, and other market analysis. We intend to target a wider audience than our current User base by broadening the scope and variety of our products, expanding the types of securities our platform covers, and broadening our coverage to include more markets and exchanges. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.