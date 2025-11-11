Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22. 764,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,107% from the average session volume of 63,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on Eskay Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
