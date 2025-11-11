AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the mining company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of AU traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.14. 4,355,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $79.94.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,748,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,589,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,175.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,967,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,354,000 after buying an additional 4,577,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,041,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 95,668 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,197,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,212,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

