Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.35 and last traded at $89.94. 10,588,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 11,795,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.26.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $919,170,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,203.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,580,000 after buying an additional 5,251,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after buying an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4,090.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after buying an additional 4,532,263 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

