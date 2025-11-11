Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.82. 21,523,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 48,550,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

