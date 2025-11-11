Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.42 and last traded at $106.79. 2,206,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,825,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

Roku Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.92 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 80,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,844.40. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $1,612,952.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942. This trade represents a 98.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,463 shares of company stock worth $48,200,847. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Roku by 20,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

