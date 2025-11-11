Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $461.77 and last traded at $457.0190. Approximately 1,314,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,589,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $452.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $584,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

