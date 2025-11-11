Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.55 and last traded at $126.9450. 11,159,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 9,085,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.17, a P/E/G ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 3.43.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,948,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,527.42. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,860,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,964 shares of company stock worth $29,954,235. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

