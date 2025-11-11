ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,017.78 and last traded at $1,022.42. Approximately 1,023,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,680,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,038.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price target on ASML in a research report on Friday. Morningstar lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $958.45 and a 200-day moving average of $820.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. ASML’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

