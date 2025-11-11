CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.5940. Approximately 16,140,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 16,779,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $3,846,270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,170,000 after buying an additional 285,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.