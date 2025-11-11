Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.94. 9,125,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 6,145,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPX shares. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 4.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 65,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $447,760.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,126.92. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $193,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,005,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 113,203 shares of company stock valued at $772,044 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,513,000 after buying an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 12,063.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 167.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 998,649 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

