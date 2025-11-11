Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $327.69 and last traded at $331.7310. Approximately 1,537,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,989,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Celestica from $220.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Celestica Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Celestica by 42.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 43.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

