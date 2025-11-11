Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Trading Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 427,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 277,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nevada King Gold Stock Down 6.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

