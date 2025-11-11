Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.92. 1,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.12.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0156 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.
About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Down 25%, Is Defense Darling Kratos an Attractive Opportunity?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Rumble’s $767M Acquisition Marks Bold Pivot Into AI Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.