Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2025

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.92. 1,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0156 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.