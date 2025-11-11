Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $349.67 and last traded at $351.96. 15,774,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 25,476,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

