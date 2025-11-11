Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $432.36 and last traded at $439.62. 60,227,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 100,815,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.