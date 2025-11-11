Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $37.88. 52,946,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 103,583,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,791.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $754,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

