GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 4021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 6.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$6.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.54.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

