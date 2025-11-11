Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 43431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.
Central Securities Trading Up 0.4%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
