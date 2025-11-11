Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Amdocs updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.270-7.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.8%

DOX traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. 1,689,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 88.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Amdocs by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

