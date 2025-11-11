Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.6450. 1,694,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,471,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 8.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 465,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 71,254 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,611,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

