Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.6450. 1,694,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,471,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies Trading Down 8.3%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 465,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 71,254 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,611,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jumia Technologies
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Down 25%, Is Defense Darling Kratos an Attractive Opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Rumble’s $767M Acquisition Marks Bold Pivot Into AI Infrastructure
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- SoftBank Exits NVIDIA—So What? Analysts Still See More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.