Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Trading Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.70 and last traded at $189.1460. 25,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 77,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Holdings Management presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Resolute Holdings Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -395.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a negative return on equity of 646.55% and a net margin of 23.82%.

Resolute Holdings Management Company Profile

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

