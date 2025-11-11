Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.60. Saipem shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 12,300 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAPMF. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Saipem from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saipem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Saipem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAPMF

Saipem Stock Performance

Saipem Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

(Get Free Report)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.