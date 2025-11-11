Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 485,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 195,936 shares.The stock last traded at $20.9250 and had previously closed at $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 288.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,317.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

