Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 485,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 195,936 shares.The stock last traded at $20.9250 and had previously closed at $20.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
