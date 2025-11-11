Russell O’Brien Buys 86 Shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien bought 86 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 per share, for a total transaction of £151.36.
Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 30th, Russell O’Brien purchased 75 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 177 per share, with a total value of £132.75.
- On Monday, October 13th, Russell O’Brien purchased 88 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 per share, with a total value of £149.60.
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 1.50 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 172.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,049,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,491,348. The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 180.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Centrica
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
