Russell O’Brien Buys 86 Shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien bought 86 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 per share, for a total transaction of £151.36.

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Russell O’Brien purchased 75 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 177 per share, with a total value of £132.75.

On Monday, October 13th, Russell O’Brien purchased 88 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 1.50 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 172.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,049,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,491,348. The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 180.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup cut Centrica to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 210 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.67.

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

