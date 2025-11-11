Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 118804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

