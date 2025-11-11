Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,452,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 523,364 shares.The stock last traded at $20.6050 and had previously closed at $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

