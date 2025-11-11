Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,452,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 523,364 shares.The stock last traded at $20.6050 and had previously closed at $20.57.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
