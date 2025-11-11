Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd ADR (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $2.0350. Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd shares last traded at $2.0350, with a volume of 2,047 shares changing hands.

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd Stock Up 6.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Get Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd alerts:

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 849.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.