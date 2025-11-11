Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Trading 7.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.57. 174,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 436,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ibotta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.14.

Ibotta Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of -1.13.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter. Ibotta had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

Institutional Trading of Ibotta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ibotta by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 232,027 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Ibotta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 499,556 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ibotta by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,281,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,682,000 after purchasing an additional 168,054 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ibotta by 299.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 704,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528,147 shares in the last quarter.

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

