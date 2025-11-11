Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 125,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,064% from the previous session’s volume of 10,819 shares.The stock last traded at $4.62 and had previously closed at $4.54.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EKTAY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elekta in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elekta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $379.64 million during the quarter. Elekta had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.0744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 289.0%. Elekta’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
