Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.55 and last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 643986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,829,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at $40,282,797.18. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,648. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.