Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.2650, with a volume of 654101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

