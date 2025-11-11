Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Releases Earnings Results

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Adecoagro Price Performance

AGRO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $815.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1749 per share. This represents a yield of 444.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adecoagro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 86.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 212,685 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 227,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 152,672 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 229,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 116,882 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 115.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 191,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.