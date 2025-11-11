Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Oklo Stock Performance

Oklo stock traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. 11,213,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,614,582. Oklo has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $773,175.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,854.72. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 162.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKLO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa America raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price target on Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

