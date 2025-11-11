Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CVGI remained flat at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 225,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

