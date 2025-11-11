Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SIGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Shoulder Innovations Trading Up 3.3%

SI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 53,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07. Shoulder Innovations has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Insider Transactions at Shoulder Innovations

In other Shoulder Innovations news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $25,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,813.15. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Ball bought 6,000 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $92,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 111,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,401.91. This represents a 5.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 9,600 shares of company stock worth $147,812 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Shoulder Innovations

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shoulder Innovations stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SIFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shoulder Innovations Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

Earnings History for Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI)

