Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.
Shoulder Innovations Trading Up 3.3%
SI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 53,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07. Shoulder Innovations has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $17.94.
Insider Transactions at Shoulder Innovations
In other Shoulder Innovations news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $25,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,813.15. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Ball bought 6,000 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $92,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 111,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,401.91. This represents a 5.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 9,600 shares of company stock worth $147,812 over the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.
Shoulder Innovations Company Profile
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.
