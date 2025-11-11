Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 210.72% and a negative net margin of 760.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,966. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

