Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 562504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 4.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.32.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights.

