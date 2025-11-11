Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $142.1640, with a volume of 779274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917,178 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,524,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,679,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $198,685,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,321,000.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

