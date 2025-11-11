iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.15 and last traded at $90.0680, with a volume of 63284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 195.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

