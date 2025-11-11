SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.6850, with a volume of 389809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,158,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,801,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,171.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,460 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,219.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 888,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after buying an additional 849,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,958.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 585,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 616,890 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

