Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion.

Hannover Ruck Trading Up 0.5%

HVRRY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.42. Hannover Ruck has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HVRRY. UBS Group upgraded Hannover Ruck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research raised Hannover Ruck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Hannover Ruck from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

