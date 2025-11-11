Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.86 million. Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pagaya Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 5.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das sold 4,783 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $144,446.60. Following the transaction, the president owned 100,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,328. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 15,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $461,748.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,002.13. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,010 over the last ninety days. 47.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 57.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $424,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $16.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGY

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.