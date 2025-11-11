Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $144.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $120.81 and last traded at $119.6960. 16,062,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 16,164,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.22.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XOM. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $504.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

