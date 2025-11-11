Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $130.90 and last traded at $131.93. Approximately 16,968,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 40,263,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.88.

Specifically, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 48,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $6,798,493.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,881,930.19. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $3,648,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 540,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,951,506.55. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 22.13%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,122,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,479,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

