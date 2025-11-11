ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million.

ProFrac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 1,646,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,396. ProFrac has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,389,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,558,628. This trade represents a 3.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Wilks purchased 43,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $164,528.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 422,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,968.60. This represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 7,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ProFrac by 389.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 822.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACDC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ProFrac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $5.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ProFrac

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.