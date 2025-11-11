Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. Giftify had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

GIFT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Giftify has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Giftify in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

